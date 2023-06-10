No injuries after planes collide on ground at Tokyo's Haneda Airport: Report

TOKYO – Some flights were delayed at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Saturday after two planes appeared to have collided on the ground near a taxiway, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing Japan’s Transport Ministry.

No injuries occurred, NHK said, but the incident led to the closure of one of four runways at the airport at about 11am local time (10am Singapore time).

The broadcaster showed footage of Eva Airways and Thai Airways aeroplanes on the ground.