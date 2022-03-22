THE BIG STORY

A China Eastern Airlines plane with 132 people on board crashed yesterday in the Guangxi region, in China's worst air disaster in more than a decade. The Boeing 737 crashed in the mountainous Teng County. Local residents reported seeing plane debris scattered across the terrain, lowering hopes of any possible survivors.

SINGAPORE

Hotels here have been urged to recycle food waste and install solar panels and water meters for conservation, among other measures, as part of the industry's first green plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The targets were outlined in the Hotel Sustainability Roadmap, which was launched yesterday.

TECH

New research suggests the reasons people share deepfakes with others could be linked to social media use, the fear of missing out and a person's analytical skills. A study by a Nanyang Technological University social scientist found that people who tend to use social media to get their news fix are more likely to intentionally share deepfakes.

BUSINESS

The Singapore dollar looks set to move up the regional currency rankings in the next quarter, with rising core inflation expected to spur further policy tightening by the Monetary Authority of Singapore next month. The currency should be better positioned to weather higher US yields than most Asian peers.

SPORT

Organisers of the World Table Tennis Grand Smash, thrilled with the inaugural launch in Singapore, have pledged to bring the US$2 million (S$2.7 million) tournament back here next year. The two-week event at the OCBC Arena drew the best players in the world and saw China sweep all five titles. Seventeen Singaporeans featured in the competition, with 15 participating on wildcards.

LIFE

Travellers are sweet on short breaks again as more regional destinations open their borders and Covid-19 cases decline. Data from Expedia revealed that Phuket (right), Bangkok and Bali are the top three most-searched vaccinated travel lane destinations in South-east Asia for travel in the second quarter of this year.