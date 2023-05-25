No decision yet on when he takes over as PM; focus is on jobs, overseas engagements, says DPM Wong

TOKYO – There is no decision yet on when exactly he will take over from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, but it is “a matter of time”, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday.

This could happen “before or after” the General Election, which must be held by 2025, added Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister. “These are the options and we haven’t decided, but it will happen, it’s a matter of time.”

The last time he spoke publicly about succession was in August 2022.

His comments on Thursday came in response to a question by Nikkei’s chief of international news Shigesaburo Okumura, who was moderating a dialogue session at the 28th Future of Asia forum by the Japanese media giant. The conference is attended by business leaders, academia and the media.

Mr Wong quipped that the succession timeline has been a “favourite question” from the media, but he said on Thursday that he has been preoccupied with domestic issues relating to the economy and a review of social policies.

He has also been stepping up engagements overseas, he said, noting that he is in Japan for the second time in May. He had earlier attended the Group of Seven (G-7) finance ministers’ meeting in Niigata, with Singapore invited as a guest country.

Mr Wong also fielded questions about integrated resorts (IRs), and Singapore’s exclusion from the United States’ Summit for Democracy, which was held twice and involved over 100 nations.

On IRs, Japan in April had finally given its first green light for a new development in Osaka after years of political impasse.

Mr Wong said that Singapore’s two IRs – Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa – have firmly put the Republic on the world-class entertainment map.

They have enabled Singapore to reap the economic benefits of job creation and tourism. While problem gambling had been a concern, this has been successfully managed through safeguards.

“With Osaka, we will be very happy to exchange notes and continue learning from each other’s experience,” Mr Wong said.

On Singapore’s exclusion by the US from its Summit for Democracy, he said: “We are comfortable with who we are, and we really do not need external parties or external events to validate our status.

“If you ask, does Singapore have the characteristics of other Western liberal democracies, the answer is not all.

“And, in fact, we do not blindly copy but others do. We adapt and learn, and we apply and develop a model that is suitable for our own needs, our own circumstances and that model has worked so far and has delivered good outcomes.”