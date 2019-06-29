No decision on Trump-Kim meeting, says South Korea

OSAKA - Responding to US President Donald Trump's latest twitter message offering to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, South Korea said on Saturday (June 29) that "nothing has been decided", Yonhap news agency reported.

Mr Trump offered in the message to meet Mr Kim in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), the border between the two Koreas, during his upcoming trip to South Korea.

Mr Trump will leave for the South for a two-day trip later on Saturday after attending the two-day Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan. He was widely expected to visit the DMZ during the trip.

"While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!" Mr Trump tweeted.

South Korea's presidential office, however, said: "There's nothing decided for now" with regard to Mr Trump's twitter message, according to Yonhap.

"There's no change in our position to want North Korea-US dialogue to resume," its spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, told reporters.