Nissin launches caffeinated cup noodles in Japan

TOKYO – Night owls looking for an alternative to energy drinks can soon turn to caffeinated noodles and rice by Japanese noodle maker Nissin.

The products are being rolled out in a bid to appeal to a burgeoning video-gaming crowd in Japan, which has been growing annually, the international food giant announced in a statement on Monday.

The number of gamers in the land of the rising sun is said to have exceeded 50 million, according to the company. That is roughly 40 per cent of the country’s population in 2022.

The caffeine-infused foods are set to hit the streets of Japan on Sept 18. They will be available in two flavors: garlic and black pepper yakisoba and ginger keema curry rice.

Both products contain ingredients present in energy drinks. These are caffeine, arginine – a type of amino acid that helps the body produce proteins – and niacin, also known as Vitamin B3.