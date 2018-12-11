Nine injured as school bus crashes into road divider in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Nine people, including seven schoolchildren, were injured when a school bus crashed into a concrete divider in Hong Kong's Kowloon East area early Tuesday (Dec 11) morning, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

"Nine people were hurt, including a male driver, a female nanny and seven pupils," a police spokesman told SCMP. "All of them were conscious."

The SCMP said it was not immediately clear how many pupils were on board the vehicle.

The accident comes less than a day after an empty runaway school bus careened out of control and mounted a pavement in the downtown North Point district.

The vehicle rolled down the street after it was parked, terrifying passers-by as the driver ran towards it and tried in vain to stop it, according to the police.

Four were killed and 11 injured in Monday's accident.