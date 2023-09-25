Next decade a crucial period as China rapidly ages

BEIJING – Retired doctor Chen Ju, who could have afforded a flat in one of Beijing’s exclusive retirement communities, chose to live with her retired accountant daughter.

The 79-year-old, who spends her days gardening, going on walks and chatting with the neighbours, said she has hearing problems and some muscle weakness, but is largely healthy.

“My old work colleagues tell me being in a retirement community home is better since there is professional medical care, but I prefer being with my daughter and her husband,” she said.

Madam Chen is one of nearly 210 million people aged over 65 in China.

By 2050, it is estimated that some 400 million will be aged 65 and older, or nearly a third of the population.

The number of seniors is predicted to spike by some 100 million in the next decade, increasing the social and economic burden on the working population.

With increasing life expectancies – 78.2 years in 2021 – as the general health of the people has improved, and low fertility rates – 1.09 in 2022 – China’s population is ageing rapidly. The United States by comparison has a life expectancy of 76.4 years (2021) and a fertility rate of 1.66 (2021).

As China’s economic growth slows, particularly in recent months as it struggles to regain its footing after years of strict Covid-19 controls, there are concerns that the country is growing old before it gets rich.

According to the World Bank, China is an upper-middle-income country which has a significant number of people remaining vulnerable to poverty. With a rapidly ageing population, China is finding its pensions inadequate and its healthcare system poorly equipped to address the healthcare needs of the growing number of older people.

To control the booming population in the late 1970s, the one-child policy was introduced, which discouraged couples from having multiple children by penalising them if they did.

By the time this was abolished in 2016 to boost birth rates, it appeared to be too late: Most young, highly-educated Chinese no longer wanted to have children in the numbers their forebears did.

As China’s economy developed and Chinese women got more educated and had more job opportunities, they chose to have fewer children. There have been an increasing number of couples who identify as “Dinks”, or double income, no kids.

Account director Michelle Zhuo, 48, said she and her husband decided early on in their relationship not to have children because they felt parenthood would interfere with their careers, especially after seeing how colleagues were torn when they had to work late.