New US weapons for Taiwan could be approved after Trump’s China trip, sources say

The package largely consists of PAC-3 and NASAMS air defence missiles (pictured), one of the sources said.

WASHINGTON/TAIPEI - A major US arms package for Taiwan that includes advanced interceptor missiles is ready for US President Donald Trump’s approval and could be signed after his trip to China in March, sources briefed on the discussions said.

With a price tag of about US$14 billion (S$17.91 billion), the arms deal would be the largest ever for the democratically governed island, which faces steadily rising military pressure from China.

Sources familiar with the administration’s thinking told Reuters the deal is being held under wraps ahead of Mr Trump’s planned March 31 to April 2 trip to Beijing to meet President Xi Jinping, but could be announced after he returns.

Mr Xi told Mr Trump in February that arms sales to Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory, must be handled with “prudence.”

Mr Trump’s moves to secure a favourable trade deal with China have raised concerns among some China watchers that he could curb US military support for Taiwan.

But the queued arms approval suggests that the administration plans to maintain or even increase support.

That in turn would ease anxiety in Taipei.

“As soon as the president gives the thumbs up, those are ready to be officially announced. Everything is done,” said that person, who like the others spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter.

Another US$6 billion in “asymmetric” defence capabilities was also awaiting approval and could be announced in linked or subsequent packages, the source added.

The source declined to specify what those capabilities are.

Mr Trump’s National Security Strategy in late 2025 states that deterring conflict over Taiwan is a priority for Washington, “ideally by preserving military overmatch.”

But Mr Trump’s comments, including a February remark to journalists that he was “talking” to Mr Xi about Taiwan arms sales, have stirred speculation that he could scale back the long-standing US practice of providing Taiwan with the means to defend itself, which is written in to US law.

The New York Times reported in February the package had been delayed to avoid upsetting Mr Xi ahead of Mr Trump’s China visit.

Nonetheless, Mr Trump’s arms sales approvals to the island in his second term have already surpassed the amount approved by his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden over four years, including an US$11 billion package in December that greenlighted various missiles, drones, artillery and aircraft parts.

Taiwan’s Parliament on March 13 authorised the government to sign contracts for four weapons systems included in that US$11-billion package ahead of lawmakers’ formal spending approval, to ensure the deal met a signing deadline.

Analysts say US administrations going back decades have timed weapons approvals for Taiwan around sensitive political engagement with Beijing.

China’s foreign ministry said in a statement to Reuters that the government’s “opposition to US arms sales to China’s Taiwan region is consistent and unequivocal.”

China, which considers Taiwan its own territory, regularly demands that the US stop selling it weapons.

In response to questions to the White House, a senior US official confirmed more weapons approvals were in the works.

“Arms sales are working their way through the process. There is no change to our policy with respect to Taiwan,” the official said.

Closely watched in Taipei

Two Taiwan sources familiar with the matter said that Washington has repeatedly assured them of its support.

But the upcoming summit has been a source of uncertainty.

Beijing was seeking to delay US arms sales to Taiwan and has been trying to create a better atmosphere ahead of the summit, including by toning down military pressure on the island, another Taiwan source familiar with the matter said.

“We have confidence in Trump, though. Beijing has underestimated the strategic vision of the White House,” the source said.

Taiwan’s defence ministry told Reuters that its arms procurement projects have completed “preliminary coordination” with the US side, and the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency has provided information on items to be purchased and delivery schedules.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said in January that an arms deal with the US covering four items was in the offing, but said it could not give details before they were provided to the US Congress, the usual process for approval of such sales.

The US State Department has said it supports increased defence spending by the island.

Mr Raymond Greene, Washington’s top diplomat in Taiwan, said in January that the US was “fully committed to delivering critical systems as quickly as possible.” REUTERS