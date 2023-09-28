New teachers’ manual bans recording devices in South Korea classrooms

SEOUL - Parents have been banned from using recording devices or other means to record lessons without the teacher’s permission, according to a new teachers’ manual distributed by the South Korea Ministry of Education on Wednesday.

The move aims to prevent parents from installing sound recording apps on their child’s phone to eavesdrop on classrooms, as some parents have reportedly confronted and verbally attacked teachers in the past based on such audio recordings, according to the ministry.

Under the updated manual, recording classrooms without permission may violate the Protection of Communications Secrets Act and be reported to an investigative agency for infringing on educational activities.

The manual, which was introduced by the ministry in August, contains detailed information on the new classroom policies. This includes instructions on what teachers should say to students in the classrooms, how to respond to certain situation and how to deal with student behavioural challenges to minimise conflicts in the classrooms.

The new rules kicked in on Sept 1. Under the rules, teachers can remove disruptive students and confiscate their mobile phones if they continue to interrupt the learning environment and disturb their peers.

However, teachers called for more detailed guidelines for effective teaching to help mitigate against unfair claims of child abuse from parents.

In response to teachers’ requests, the new manual provides guidance on restricting students’ use of electronic gadgets during class. This includes smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops and other electronic communication devices.

When it comes to preventing students from sleeping in class, the manual also allows teachers to call on them during class to help keep students engaged.

Parent-teacher meetings must also be conducted within a teacher’s working hours. If a meeting is conducted on the phone, teachers are advised to use the call-forwarding features. This allows privacy features for users who do not want to expose their personal phone numbers during the call.

The manual also provides instructions on the use of force to restrain disruptive students, if they pose a physical threat to teachers, students or other educational staff.

In emergencies, teachers can request nearby students to record videos of the scene and later use them as evidence to defend themselves from false claims. It is also legal for teachers to search a student’s bag if they are reported for smoking on school grounds.

To help implement the new school guidelines and ensure that teachers’ rights are guaranteed, the ministry said it would identify how much support each school needs so that it could be reflected in the next year’s school education budget, which is distributed to education offices.

“(The manual represents) a legitimate form of action under the law. (The Education Ministry) will continue to provide support for teachers so that they can carry out their educational activities and teaching,” Education Minister Lee Ju-ho said in a press release. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK