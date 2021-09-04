New policies affecting students in China

Students arriving for the first day of class at a school in Shanghai on Sept 1, 2021.
Students arriving for the first day of class at a school in Shanghai on Sept 1, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
China Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - China has ordered sweeping reforms to level the playing field in education and to prevent individuals from turning learning into a business.

Here are some of the changes:

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 