New North Korea projectile launch detected: US official

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - North Korea appears to have carried out a new projectile launch, two US officials said on Thursday (Aug 1), adding that initial information indicated it was similar to previous tests carried out by Pyongyang.

One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the launch did not pose a threat to North America.

The official said it was unclear how many projectiles had been launched.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles early on Wednesday, only days after it launched two similar missiles on July 25.

Earlier on Thursday and before the latest launch, a senior US official said North Korea's latest missile launches did not violate a pledge that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made to US President Donald Trump not to test long-range missiles and nuclear weapons.

The two leaders agreed at a June 30 meeting to revive stalled denuclearisation talks, but efforts to resume the negotiations remain in doubt. Diplomats have criss-crossed the region this week in the hope of restarting the talks.

The latest launches appeared intended to put pressure on South Korea and the United States to stop planned military exercises, analysts said.

Related Story North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles for the second time in a week

A summit between Trump and Kim in Vietnam in February collapsed after the two sides failed to reconcile differences between US demands for North Korea's complete denuclearization and North Korean demands for sanctions relief.