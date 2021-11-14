New HK modern art museum grapples with censorship

HONG KONG • Between glass and soaring concrete walls, Hong Kongers queued for the opening of the much-anticipated multimillion-dollar art museum M+, a project bedevilled by delays, spiralling costs, and now the spectre of censorship.

The Kowloon gallery - built directly above a major train tunnel that for weeks ferried thousands to the 2019 pro-democracy protests - was supposed to open four years ago, and is the first in Asia dedicated to 20th-and 21st-century visual culture.

While the Swiss-designed venue aims to rival Western leaders in contemporary art curation, critics say it must also grapple with a shrinking space for freedom of expression and growing self-censorship. And ahead of the museum's opening last Friday, attention focused on the decision to not display a photo series by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei.

"Politics shouldn't override art," said Ms Yip, who gave only her surname, while waiting to enter the museum. "The current situation is very disappointing," interrupted her husband.

In the series in question, Mr Ai shows his middle finger to institutions around the world, including the White House, Germany's Reichstag - and Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Earlier in the week, officials confirmed the artwork would not be shown, stating "artistic expression is not above the law".

That political tension was not immediately on display as the museum's first visitors roamed the atrium. Other visitors, most of whom declined to be fully identified, gave a different perspective.

"Some people said in the news recently that law is above art, but I think art should be free and creative," said Mr Dennis, 35. He said instead of attracting artists, the gallery was scaring them away.

The Kowloon gallery - built directly above a major train tunnel that for weeks ferried thousands to the 2019 pro-democracy protests - was supposed to open four years ago, and is the first in Asia dedicated to 20th-and 21st-century visual culture.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE