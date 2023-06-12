New force in South Korean entertainment industry: Middle-aged women

SEOUL - On March 15, fans clad in purple crowded Sejong Centere for the Performing Arts near Gwanghwamun, central Seoul. Some wore purple clothes, while others wore purple hats, scarves, brooches – anything purple representing their beloved singer.

The colour, enthusiasm and dedication of these fans immediately brought to mind BTS’ fan community, Army. But what set these particular fans apart was something truly remarkable – their age.

According to the 2022 BTS Army Census, a survey of BTS Army members, 30.3 per cent were under 18, 53.63 per cent were aged 18 to 29, 9.31 per cent were aged 30 to 39, and only 6.75 per cent were aged 40 or over.

On that particular day, those in purple were Aristra, fans of 31-year-old singer Kim Ho-joong, who emerged as a star from TV Chosun’s Mr Trot show in 2020.

At the Sejong Centre, the first classical music concert of the trot singer, who was originally trained in classical voice, was about to take place. Excitement filled the air as fans eagerly lined up, hoping to secure last-minute cancelled tickets for the two-day concert.

“I used to live next to Jamsil (where large-scale concerts often take place). When I saw young people flooding in on rented buses from all around the country, I felt sorry for their parents,” Ms Choi Young-sil, a fan of Mr Kim’s since 2020, told The Korea Herald. “Little did I know then that I myself would be travelling on a rental bus to follow my favourite singer’s concerts around the country.”

Ms Choi has always loved music but with Mr Kim, she turned into a very dedicated fan in her late 60s.

She would attend almost all of Mr Kim’s concerts around the country and visit places that Mr Kim visited, although she was too late to reserve a spot on a cruise, where tickets cost US$2,000 to US$3,000 (S$2,687 to S$4,030) apiece and sold out quickly.

A group of 3,000 fans left the port of Pohang on June 5 for a seven-day cruise trip that will visit Japan and Taiwan.

“His songs and life story are truly inspiring. Many fans get energy from him,” Ms Choi said.

Ms Choi was in her late 40s back when Korean actor Bae Yong-joon took Japan by storm following the airing of “Winter Sonata” in 2003, backed by Japanese women in their 40s, 50s and older.

Like many others in South Korea, she thought the “Yonsama (Bae’s nickname in Japan)“ phenomenon – which led huge numbers of Japanese tourists to Korea – was interesting but nothing more than that.