New Covid-19 case tally dips slightly for Shanghai, Beijing

Beijing reported 50 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 18, down from 52 a day earlier. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (REUTERS) - The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported 637 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Wednesday (May 18), down from 759 a day earlier.

Confirmed symptomatic cases fell to 82 from 96 the previous day, the city's government said in a statement.

There were zero cases found outside quarantined areas, the fifth consecutive day of no such cases.

The city reported one new Covid-19 related death, compared with three on Tuesday.

In the capital Beijing, authorities reported 50 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 18, down from 52 a day earlier, state media reported on Thursday.

The city also reported five asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 for Wednesday, down from 17 on Tuesday.

