Straitstimes.com header logo

New bridge linking China, North Korea may open soon with Customs facility built

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The New Yalu River Bridge will connect China’s Dandong New Zone and North Korea’s Sinuiju.

Construction of the New Yalu River Bridge began in 2010 after China and North Korea agreed to build it in 2009 during a trip to Pyongyang by then Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • A new bridge linking China and North Korea near Sinuiju may open soon, with a customs facility built on the Chinese side to support border operations.
  • The opening of the bridge, completed in 2014 with two lanes each way, has been delayed for over a decade.
  • Recent developments include resumed passenger train services and new customs buildings, signalling potential growth in trade and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

AI generated

BEIJING – A new bridge linking China and North Korea may open soon, with a building in Sinuiju confirmed as a Customs facility from Dandong on the Chinese side of the Yalu River on Aug 25.

The building with “Sinuiju Customs” marked on an outer wall, observed by a Kyodo News reporter, is located near the New Yalu River Bridge, which was completed in 2014 but is yet to open. Construction of the building began in early 2025.

The apparent preparations to open the bridge come amid a recent improvement in relations between North Korea and China, with high-level visits and the resumption of a passenger train service linking the countries.

New Customs buildings on the Chinese side have already been completed, paving the way for an increase in bilateral trade and people-to-people exchanges.

Construction of the new bridge began in 2010 after China and North Korea agreed to build it in 2009 during a trip to Pyongyang by then Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao.

The Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge built by Japan during the Second Sino-Japanese War, which lies upstream of the new bridge, connects the countries with a rail track and single-lane road.

The new bridge accommodates two lanes in each direction.

It remains unknown why the opening of the new bridge has been delayed for more than a decade since its completion. KYODO NEWS

More on this topic
China urges South Korea not to take sides, blames US policy for Korea tensions
Xi urges China, North Korea to keep 'strategic resolve' amid global turmoil
See more on

China

North Korea

Trade

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.