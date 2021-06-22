New book on CCP history plays up merits, plays down mistakes

If the latest abridged edition of a history book is any indication, President Xi Jinping will tip his hat to the founding fathers of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), tiptoe around contentious parts of its past and play up its merits when the country celebrates the party's centenary next month.

The 531-page A Brief History Of The Communist Party Of China was published by party-owned publishing houses ahead of the anniversary on July 1. Millions of copies have been printed since February, and it is required reading for the party's 91 million members - civil servants, soldiers, students, teachers and employees of state-owned enterprises.