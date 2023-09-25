Never too old to start a boy band in greying Japan

TOKYO - Mr Noriyasu Tanioka wears many hats: He is a grape farmer, the manager of a roadside rest station, and an entertainer whose band was signed by Universal Music Japan in 2016.

He is also 74 years old. The “male idol group” he leads, Ji-Pop, consists of five senior citizens, aged 65 to 87, holding day jobs as farmers and fishermen. The oldest of the quintet, Mr Hidetaka Yamada, still runs full marathons.

While they mainly groove it up on stage in Japanese, they have one English ditty – the disco track I Was Young (2017) with such lyrics as “I am young, I am young/I am happy more than ever”.

The group has released two digital singles and performs around Japan frequently.

The sprightly Mr Tanioka told The Straits Times: “I don’t want to be seen or treated like an old man.”

The group Ji-Pop both references the genre J-Pop and pays homage to their seniority with the word “ji”, which means “old man” in Japanese. What began as a public relations coup for their native western Japan region of Kochi, among the oldest and least-populated of Japan’s 47 prefectures, soon caught the attention of the record company.

“Precisely because we are old, we can seize new challenges by making the most of our previous experiences, rather than just sit around and grow old,” Mr Tanioka said.