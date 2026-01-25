Netflix’s high-risk Taipei 101 climb begins after 24-hour delay

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TAIPEI – Netflix kicked off one of its most ambitious live events yet, streaming US free-solo climber Alex Honnold as he began scaling Taipei 101 after a 24-hour delay caused by rain .

He started his ascent at 9.10am of the exterior of the 508m skyscraper made of glass and steel. The weather delay only fuelled online buzz, with viewers speculating about the risks and how quickly he could complete the challenge.

On a sunny day with scattered clouds, hundreds of fans gathered outside the building while a helicopter circled overhead.

Mr Honnold, wearing a red T-shirt, black trousers and wireless earpiece, paused at the base of the tower, looking up before beginning his first skyscraper climb.

If completed successfully, the live event will mark a turning point not just for him, but also for Netflix and the sport itself, shifting elite climbing from remote cliffs and edited documentaries to a real-time spectacle for a global audience.

As he ascended the first few storeys – visible to tenants inside the building – Mr Honnold smiled and waved to spectators below, as the broadcast continued. BLOOMBERG