NAMWON – The ancient city of Namwon in south-western South Korea is not just a top shooting location for period romance K-dramas such as Mr Queen, The King’s Affection and Red Sleeves.

It is also home to Chunhyangjeon, or Tale Of Chunhyang – one of the country’s most cherished love stories. It is about a courtesan’s daughter who broke societal barriers to marry a magistrate’s son and remained steadfast in her devotion despite a long separation and advances from a powerful man.