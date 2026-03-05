North Korea’s Kim oversees naval destroyer, cruise missile tests

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a shooting contest of Korean People's Army snipers in Pyongyang on March 3.

Seoul - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw tests this week of his country’s state-of-the-art naval destroyer, including a launch of a sea-to-surface cruise missile, state media reported on March 5.

The tests come shortly after he led a major once-in-five-years Party Congress, at which he renewed goals of a military buildup and vowed to forcefully respond to any threats.

It also comes as the nuclear-armed North’s key foe – the United States – launched its joint offensive with Israel against Iran, aiming to wipe out the Islamic republic’s nuclear program, missiles and navy.

Mr Kim on March 3 inspected a Choe Hyon class ship – one of two launched in 2025 – and oversaw a “shakedown” or performance test, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The following day he oversaw the missile launch from the ship, which was “successfully carried out”, KCNA said.

“Every year during the new five-year plan period we must build two surface warships of this class or of a higher class,” he said after the shakedown test.

The Choe Hyon is one of two 5,000-ton destroyers in the North’s arsenal, as Mr Kim seeks to ramp up the country’s naval capabilities.

A third vessel is under construction, which Mr Kim also visited on March 4, according to KCNA. AFP