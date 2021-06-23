News analysis

N. Korea unlikely to be moved by US diplomatic overtures

Experts see Pyongyang as not budging until it gets at least partial sanctions relief

South Korea Correspondent
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (front row, third from left) presiding over the third Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea, last Friday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (front row, third from left) presiding over the third Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea, last Friday.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The United States has waved an olive branch at North Korea, with its top nuclear envoy saying that he hoped Pyongyang would respond positively to Washington's offer to meet "anywhere, anytime without pre-conditions".

In another conciliatory gesture, the US and South Korea have agreed to consider ending a working group forum on North Korea policy that irks Pyongyang.

