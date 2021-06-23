For Subscribers
News analysis
N. Korea unlikely to be moved by US diplomatic overtures
Experts see Pyongyang as not budging until it gets at least partial sanctions relief
The United States has waved an olive branch at North Korea, with its top nuclear envoy saying that he hoped Pyongyang would respond positively to Washington's offer to meet "anywhere, anytime without pre-conditions".
In another conciliatory gesture, the US and South Korea have agreed to consider ending a working group forum on North Korea policy that irks Pyongyang.