N. Korea hits out at UN chief over call to denuclearise

SEOUL • North Korea yesterday criticised UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his "dangerous words" after he called for the complete and verifiable denuclearisation of Pyongyang during a visit to Seoul.

Mr Guterres, who was in South Korea on a two-day visit, expressed his "clear commitment" to North Korea's denuclearisation.

He called it a "fundamental objective to bring peace, security and stability to the whole region".

Mr Guterres' comments came as Washington and South Korean officials have repeatedly warned that the North is preparing to carry out what would be its seventh nuclear test.

But the North's Vice-Foreign Minister Kim Son Gyong denounced the United Nations chief, accusing him of showing "sympathy" to the hostile policy of the United States.

"I cannot but express deep regret over the said remarks of the UN Secretary-General that grossly lack impartiality and fairness," he said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

He added that the UN Secretary-General should not request or accept orders from the government of a specific country, but refrain from carrying out any act that may impair his position as an international official who is liable only to the UN.

Mr Kim said "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation" of North Korea was "an infringement upon the sovereignty of the DPRK", referring to the North by the initials of its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"We advise Secretary-General Guterres to be careful in making such dangerous words and deeds as pouring gasoline on flames."

Last Thursday, Pyongyang blamed Seoul for a Covid-19 outbreak in the North and threatened to "wipe out" Seoul's authorities.

North Korea declared a "shining victory" over Covid-19 earlier last week, just months after announcing its first cases in May.

The North has conducted a record-breaking blitz of weapons tests so far this year, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.

Last month, the North's leader Kim Jong Un said his country was "ready to mobilise" its nuclear deterrent in any future military conflict with the US and Seoul.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS