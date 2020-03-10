N. Korea fires multiple projectiles into sea; Seoul calls drills 'unhelpful'

SEOUL • North Korea launched multiple short-range projectiles into the sea yesterday as part of firing drills, a week after it resumed missile tests following a three-month break, South Korea's military said.

The projectiles, including from a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), flew up to 200km and reached 50km in altitude, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

They were launched from the eastern coastal town of Sondok, home to a military airfield where nuclear-armed North Korea fired missiles last year, the JCS said in a statement.

The JCS also said the latest test appeared to be part of firing drills that have been under way since late last month and have been overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

After a three-month halt in missile testing, North Korea tested an MLRS on Monday last week.

South Korea's national security adviser, Mr Chung Eui-yong, held a video conference with the Defence Minister and intelligence chief.

"The ministers once again pointed out that the continued firing drills are unhelpful for efforts to build lasting peace on the Korean peninsula," the Blue House said.

Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono said that the projectiles appeared to be ballistic missiles and did not fall into Japan's exclusive economic zone, though the government was examining details about the launch.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said North Korea had fired at least three projectiles towards the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, and a detailed analysis was being conducted.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang called for all sides to use dialogue and show flexibility, saying the situation was "complex and sensitive".

Analysts say that the North has been continuing to refine its weapons capabilities during its long-stalled nuclear discussions with the United States, which have been at a standstill since the collapse of the Hanoi summit between Mr Kim and President Donald Trump more than a year ago.

