N. Korea fires ballistic missiles, closing an unprecedented year of sabre-rattling

SEOUL – North Korea fired on Saturday at least three ballistic missiles towards waters off its east coast on Saturday, adding to a record number of launches in 2022.

Japan’s Coast Guard said North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile and sent notice about a second possible missile.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it tracked three, short-range missiles.

North Korea fired the missiles a day after South Korea’s defence ministry announced it successfully conducted a test flight of a solid-propellant space launch vehicle.

On Monday, five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea, prompting Seoul to scramble fighter jets and attack helicopters to try to shoot them down, in the first such intrusion since 2017.

Not counting Saturday, North Korea has fired around 70 ballistic missiles about 38 times in 2022, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said, including about eight intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

The North’s leader Kim Jong Un has stepped up his provocations in recent months in a display of anger at joint military drills in the region by the United States and its allies, South Korea and Japan.

He has been presiding over a meeting of his ruling Workers’ Party to review economic and political efforts for 2022 and decide on policy plans for 2023.

He has shown no interest in returning to nuclear disarmament talks that have been stalled for nearly three years, and has pledged to never give up his nuclear arsenal.

The meeting is expected to finish this weekend.

On Saturday, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said Mr Kim has been analysing “the recent subjective and objective situation facing our revolution and the condition and circumstances to be foreseen in the future”.

Mr Kim has been modernising his inventory of missiles over the past several years to make them easier to hide, quicker to deploy and more difficult to shoot down.

In 2022, he has tested missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons to South Korea and Japan, as well as firing off ICBMs with ranges to hit the US mainland.