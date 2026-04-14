N. Korea appears to have completed new uranium enrichment facility: Report

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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes a test fire of missiles from the destroyer Choe Hyon, North Korea, on April 12.

SEOUL – North Korea appears to have completed a building at its Yongbyon nuclear complex that is likely intended for uranium enrichment, according to a US think-tank.

Beyond Parallel, a North Korea-focused project of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said on April 13 that satellite imagery indicates the facility in Yongbyon, North Pyongan province, has been externally completed and is nearing operational readiness.

The assessment follows a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in June 2025 that North Korea was building a uranium enrichment facility at the site to produce weapons-grade material.

According to Beyond Parallel, construction began in mid-December 2024, with most exterior work completed by early June 2025. Imagery taken on April 2 shows what appear to be supporting structures, including a backup power building, an administrative facility and a vehicle storage area, suggesting the complex is largely complete.

Frequent sightings of vehicles and personnel over the past four months indicate that work is now focused on interior outfitting, the report said.

The facility is located about 480m north-north-east of the Radiochemical Laboratory, a key nuclear fuel reprocessing site, and roughly 1.8km north of the existing centrifuge hall at Yongbyon.

North Korea is believed to operate a uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon, first revealed in 2010, with a suspected undeclared site in Kangson, first identified around 2018 and widely thought to have been used to expand its enrichment capacity.

IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi said in a statement to the agency’s Board of Governors in March that the watchdog is continuing to monitor the new building, noting that its size and infrastructure – including power supply and cooling capabilities – are similar to those of the Kangson enrichment facility.

“The building appears externally complete, with internal outfitting ongoing,” Dr Grossi said.

While the IAEA has not confirmed the building’s purpose, Beyond Parallel noted that both the Yongbyon structure and the Kangson facility remain undeclared.

The think-tank said the development is “a clear and reasonable indicator” of North Korea’s continued uranium enrichment efforts and its potential to expand its nuclear arsenal.

“Production of enriched uranium would significantly increase the number of nuclear weapons North Korea could possess,” it said.

In response, a presidential office official in Seoul, speaking on condition of anonymity, said South Korea and the US are closely monitoring developments related to North Korea’s nuclear facilities, adding that further details can not be disclosed due to the sensitive nature of the matter. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK