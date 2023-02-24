Mysterious ‘Dragon Ball’ removed from Japanese beach

A large, mysterious metal sphere that washed up on a beach in a Japanese coastal town and was spotted earlier this week has been removed.

Japanese media released footage showing the sphere, which was 1.5m wide and weighed 300kg, being removed from a beach in Hamamatsu.

Hamamatsu is a coastal city in Japan’s main island of Honshu.

According to a BBC article, local officials in Hamamatsu said the sphere would be stored “for a certain period of time” and then “disposed of”.

Some people have questioned why the authorities have not shared details about the sphere.

“I think everyone in Hamamatsu city was worried and curious about what it was about, but I’m relieved that the work is over,” a local official told Japanese media.

Hamamatsu’s local civil engineering office said it “considers it to be a foreign-made buoy”.

Some social media users have voiced embarrassment over the whole episode.

“I can’t believe officials from a country surrounded by ocean don’t recognise a ball buoy,” read one tweet.

“OMG! It’s a steel mooring buoy, people. I’m embarrassed to be Japanese,” said another.

Earlier this week, Japanese public broadcaster NHK released footage showing two officials on the beach looking at the russet sphere, which appeared to be rusty and made of metal.

Local residents in Hamamatsu have described the sphere as “Godzilla egg”, “mooring buoy” and “from outer space”, after an unidentified local man alerted the police upon noticing the unusual object on the beach.

Some said it resembled something from the popular Japanese manga series Dragon Ball, and others believed it was an unidentified flying object that had fallen from the sky.