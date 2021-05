BEIJING - The response in China was muted after the World Health Organisation (WHO) approved the home-grown Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use last week, a move that paved the way for Beijing to step up its vaccine diplomacy.

The reason is twofold: Beijing is hoping to play down accusations of using vaccine doses to cut deals, and, second, it may not yet be prepared to recognise all the other vaccines on WHO's emergency usage list.