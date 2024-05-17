Musk pushes plan for China data to power Tesla’s AI ambitions

SHANGHAI – Tesla is pushing ahead with plans to power the global development of its self-driving system with data from China that could be processed within the country, part of a strategic shift by Mr Elon Musk, according to people with knowledge of the work.

As part of that effort, Tesla has been developing plans for a data centre in China to train the algorithm needed for more fully autonomous vehicles, according to two people, who asked not to be named because the work remains private.

Until recently, Tesla has focused on efforts to secure approval from Chinese regulators to transfer data generated by its EVs in China out of the country for its “Full Self Driving” (FSD) system, according to the two people and an additional person with knowledge of the matter.

It was not clear if Tesla would proceed with both options for handling self-driving data from China – data transfer and a local data centre – or if it was developing parallel plans as a hedge.

Tesla’s efforts underscore the speed of the electric vehicle maker’s pivot to bet on a breakthrough in AI at a time when EV demand has slowed and its competition has deepened.

Its push to make fuller use of data from vehicles in China to develop the automaker’s artificial intelligence for driving comes as the US government has tried to clamp down on the transfer of AI technology from US firms to China.

Tesla has not been able to offer the full version of FSD, which costs the equivalent of almost US$9,000 (S$12,000), in China.

A wider market for FSD in China would give a boost to the automaker’s revenue and profits at a time when both are getting squeezed by pressure from Chinese rivals such as BYD .

Setting up a data centre in China for FSD development would require Tesla to work with a Chinese partner, two of the sources said. There is also a potential hardware-sourcing challenge.

It has had talks with Nvidia about acquiring graphic processing units for a China data centre, according to one of the people, who was briefed on the discussions. US sanctions bar Nvidia and its partners from selling its most advanced chips in China.

Nvidia declined to comment on whether it held talks with Tesla.

Tesla’s campaign to make more use of data from China was kicked into high gear in a whirlwind trip by Mr Musk to Beijing in April when he met with officials, including Premier Li Qiang.

In his meeting with Mr Li, Mr Musk sought to smooth permissions for Tesla’s data transfer, two of the sources said. The potential of Tesla investing in a data centre in China was also raised, they said.

Mr Musk also discussed the possibility of Tesla licensing its FSD systems to Chinese EV makers, one person said. He said in April that Tesla was talking to another “major” automaker about licensing FSD without naming it.