Museum dedicated to founder of Sanrio, best known for Hello Kitty, opens in Japan

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The museum showcases the life of Sanrio’s Honorary Chairman Shintaro Tsuji, 98, and traces the company’s history from its predecessor, Yamanashi Silk Center, founded by him in 1960.

A museum dedicated to the founder of Sanrio, the company best known as the creator of the global pop icon Hello Kitty, opened in Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, on April 3.

The museum showcases the life of Sanrio’s Honorary Chairman Shintaro Tsuji, 98, and traces the company’s history from its predecessor, Yamanashi Silk Center, founded by him in 1960. It also displays many character items from the past.

Hello Kitty and the Strawberry King, a character serving as Tsuji’s alter ego, appeared at the opening ceremony. The museum is named for the Strawberry King.

Attending the ceremony, Mr Tsuji, a native of Yamanashi Prefecture, recalled that he founded the company “with the hope that everyone would live together in harmony” after experiencing an air raid during wartime.

The museum in the city of Kai operates from 10am to 5pm and is closed on Tuesdays except for holidays. Reservations are required for timed entry.

Tickets are priced at 1,800 yen (S$14.50) for adults and 1,500 yen for senior high school and university students. A 5,800 yen ticket that includes limited-edition goods is also available. KYODO NEWS