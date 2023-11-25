Murder ‘out of curiosity’: Woman in South Korea jailed for life for killing, dismembering stranger

A 23-year-old woman who dismembered a stranger “out of curiosity” was sentenced to life in prison by a South Korean court on Nov 24.

Jung Yoo-jung has also been ordered by the Busan District Court to wear a location tracking device for the next 30 years, reported local media.

In May, Jung shocked the country when she was arrested for the murder of a 26-year-old female freelance tutor. The identity of the victim was not disclosed by the police.

Jung pretended to be a mother of a high school student who needed English lessons on a mobile app that matches parents with private tutors. She was matched with the victim.

Jung scheduled a session for her “daughter” at the tutor’s home in Busan on May 26.

She went to the tutor’s home in a school uniform that she obtained online. After the victim let Jung into her home, she attacked the tutor and stabbed her more than 110 times.

Jung later dismembered the body and dumped some of the victim’s body parts in a riverside bush in the city of Yangsan, north of Busan, reported Yonhap news agency.

A taxi driver, who took Jung to Yangsan, tipped off the police after finding it strange that she dumped a bloodstained suitcase in the woods.

In June, Jung confessed to the horrific crime and admitted that her curiosity to kill rose from reading and watching shows about murders.

The Korea Herald reported in June that prosecutors in Busan found that Jung had called her father before the murder and made remarks that sounded like death threats.

She had also looked up for a word for killing close relatives on an online search engine, said officials in the news report.

Jung was abandoned by her father when she was six, the report said, adding that her mother left the family when she was one year old. Jung was raised by her grandfather.

Judge Kim Tae-eob, who presided over the case, said Jung merited “grave punishment”, reported Korea JoongAng Daily.

The court said Jung killed the victim “despite not knowing her beforehand for her own perverse reasons”.