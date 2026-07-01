Multiple people injured after man sprays substance in Japan post office
- A man sprayed a substance believed to be bear repellent inside a post office in Nagoya, Japan, injuring multiple people.
- Five injured victims were taken to hospital following the incident.
- The suspect is currently being questioned by the authorities.
AI generated
TOKYO – Multiple people in Japan were injured and sent to hospital after a man sprayed a substance believed to be bear repellent spray inside a post office, the local authorities said on July 1.
The local fire department received an emergency call at around 11.50am reporting the incident in Nagoya, Aichi prefecture.
Eight people were injured and five of them in their 20s or 50s were taken to the hospital, the department said.
The suspect was being questioned, according to investigative sources.
“It’s scary that it happened in a place like this,” said a man in his 40s who saw a woman taken away in an ambulance. KYODO NEWS