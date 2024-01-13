Movie screenings, showers bring cheer as Japan quake rebuilding process gains pace in Nanao

NANAO, Ishikawa – Meeting for the first time since a deadly New Year’s Day earthquake upended their lives, two friends were all smiles as they held each other in a tight embrace.

Mrs Miyuki Kaji, 43, and Mrs Emi Hirose, 48, are mothers and eatery owners in the same community in Nanao city, where spirits are generally high as the cleanup and rebuilding effort gains pace after the magnitude-7.6 tremor.

The atmosphere is starkly different from the hardest-hit cities nearer the quake epicentre, such as Wajima and Suzu, as better road access to Nanao meant relief supplies could be more easily delivered. The government belatedly increased the military personnel involved in the quake effort to 6,300 soldiers from 1,000 on Jan 1, and air and sea transport options have begun that were earlier thought too difficult.

During a visit by The Straits Times on Jan 8, convenience stores had already reopened for business. Local community leader Shinichi Iida said he believes Nanao will be out of the woods by the middle of February at the latest.

“Because the roads are in terrible condition, aid that cannot reach the districts nearer the epicentre ended up being diverted here. We now have considerable supplies for survival,” he said.