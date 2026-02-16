Move over, Dubai-style chewy cookies: ‘Frozen jelly’ set to be South Korea’s next dessert craze

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– A dessert trend known as frozen jelly is rapidly gaining popularity among young consumers, particularly millennials and Generation Z, as videos of people freezing and biting into gummy candies circulate widely on social media.

It is simple to make. Assorted gummies are placed in a container and left in the freezer for three to five hours before being eaten. The appeal, however, extends well beyond convenience.

On platforms such as Instagram and X, users frequently post reviews of their creations along with recommendations for gummies that deliver the best texture when frozen. ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) style clips highlighting the sharp snap and crisp crunch of the first bite have proven especially popular, with several short-form videos surpassing two million views, reflecting the trend’s growing online traction.

The surge in interest is also visible offline. Sour gummies coated in sweet-and-tangy powder, which are easily found at convenience stores, are seeing a rise in demand.

A part-time worker at a convenience store in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, said jelly purchases have increased in recent weeks. “More customers are looking for gummies that didn’t sell as well before, and some even ask for specific products, so we’ve been ordering more,” the worker said.

Like earlier texture-focused crazes such as Dubai-style chewy cookies , the frozen jelly trend reflects a broader shift in dessert consumption. For many young consumers, flavour alone is no longer enough.

Texture, sound and viral appeal, or the potential to be shared and replicated online, now play an equally important role.

The dramatic crunch and visually pleasing aspect make frozen jelly particularly well-suited to short-form content.

However, caution may be warranted. Biting into hardened gummies can put pressure on teeth, and the combination of extreme cold and sticky sugar residue may increase the risk of dental damage or cavities, especially for those with braces. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK