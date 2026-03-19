Mount Fuji viewing train for inbound tourists starts operation

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TOKYO – A special Mount Fuji viewing train targeting foreign visitors began operation for a limited time in central Japan on March 19 .

The train, operated as part of a tour designed by Central Japan Railway and JTB Global Marketing & Travel, connects Mishima and Fujinomiya stations in Shizuoka prefecture. It is the first inbound-visitor-only train run by JR Central.

To provide passengers with the best view of Japan’s tallest peak – designated a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site in 2013 – the train makes several stops at stations on the route and also travels slowly through some sections.

The tour also includes a visit by bus to a major shrine at the foot of Mount Fuji, as well as wasabi fields and waterfalls.

The interior of the train is decorated with images related to the Thirty-Six Views Of Mount Fuji by Ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849). English-speaking guides are on hand to provide explanations.

“We will make our best efforts so that people will say they enjoyed Shizuoka,” said JR Central president Shunsuke Niwa at a ceremony at Mishima station, where the special train carrying about 20 passengers departed in the morning.

The tour will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Dec 22, according to the companies. KYODO NEWS