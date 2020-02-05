Mothers may pass coronavirus to unborn children, say Chinese doctors: State TV

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Pregnant women infected with the new coronavirus may be able to pass it to their unborn child, doctors at the Wuhan Children Hospital said on Wednesday (Feb 5), according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The doctors said it was possible after an infected coronavirus patient gave birth to a baby on Feb 2. The newborn was given a test 30 hours later and confirmed to have the virus, it said.

Wuhan city is the epicentre of the outbreak that has since spread across China and overseas. China's National Health Commission said on Wednesday that the number of confirmed infections in the country rose to 24,324 after an additional 3,887 people were diagnosed with the virus. There were 490 deaths, most of them in Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei.