Most Japanese favour recognising same-sex marriage, sexual diversity

TOKYO – Nearly two-thirds of Japanese believe same-sex marriage should be legally recognised, a public opinion poll showed on Monday.

The Kyodo news agency survey was conducted a week after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida fired an aide who said he would not want to live next to lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender couples and warned that people would leave Japan if same-sex marriage was introduced.

Japan is the only country among the Group of Seven nations that does not legally recognise same-sex unions.

The survey showed 64 per cent of respondents were in favour of recognising same-sex marriage, and roughly the same number said a law promoting the understanding of sexual diversity was needed. Just over a quarter of respondents said they were against same-sex marriage.

Last November, a Japanese court upheld a ban on same-sex marriage but said a lack of legal protection for same-sex families violated their human rights, a comment welcomed by plantiffs as a step towards aligning Japan with other economically advanced nations. REUTERS