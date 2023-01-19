Most Japan firms heed PM Kishida's call to raise wages this year: Poll

TOKYO - More than half of Japanese companies are planning to raise wages this year, according to a Reuters monthly poll, meeting a key request from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to help workers cope with surging consumer prices.

Mr Kishida’s administration has repeatedly urged companies to make maximum efforts to lift employee pay, which has failed to keep up with the fastest inflation in 40 years. That push got a boost last week when Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing Co said it would raise wages as much as 40 per cent.

Ahead of spring “shunto” labour negotiations, managers at 24 per cent of the companies polled said they planned on across-the-board bumps in base salary along with regularly scheduled wage increases. Another 29 per cent said they would carry out regular pay increases only, while 38 per cent were undecided.

“Prime Minister Kishida has been saying raise wages, raise wages, but the decision to hike pay isn’t done on the words of a prime minister or president,” said Mr Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist at Rakuten Securities. “Rather it’s because a company needs better human resources to achieve its growth potential.”

“If the company isn’t competitive, raising wages translates just to higher costs that will only worsen its situation,” he added.

A total of 34 per cent of firms said they planned wage increases of at least 3 per cent, a jump from 10 per cent in a Reuters survey in October.

The survey showed companies are less eager to bear the brunt of another Mr Kishida plan: unprecedented military spending to counter growing threats from China and North Korea.

To help pay for it, the plan calls for corporate tax surcharges of 4 per cent to 4.5 per cent that would take effect from fiscal 2024 or later.

Among 495 firms polled, 54 per cent supported the defence spending plan, but just 29 per cent backed the increase in corporate tax rates.

“Without any explanation of how the increase in defence spending will be used, the policy to assign most of the burden on corporate taxes is totally unacceptable,” said a manager at an industrial ceramics company, speaking on condition of anonymity. “This could put a damper on wage increases and capital investment.”

Asked what expenses would be curtailed if corporate levies go up, the top answer was capital spending, at 42 per cent, followed by dividends and wages.

In the Reuters October survey, 81 per cent of companies said they approved of a substantial increase in defence spending, but just 20 per cent said corporate taxes should be lifted to pay for it.