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More than 260,000 evacuated in China as Typhoon Bavi brings severe floods

A car passing a fallen tree in a flooded road after heavy rain brought by Typhoon Bavi in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, on July 12.

HONG KONG – The most powerful storm to strike mainland China in 2026 forced more than 260,000 people to evacuate their homes in north-eastern Liaoning province as Typhoon Bavi brought intense flooding.

Heavy rain is expected to persist through July 14, with extreme downpours in some areas, authorities said as Bavi draws vast amounts of tropical moisture northward, creating a sustained flow of humid air into northern China.

In Shenyang, Liaoning's provincial capital, a lighthouse severed its high-voltage power line and began drifting through flood waters in main roads and crossing under a bridge, according to videos posted on Chinese social media.

All schools and training institutions have been ordered to suspend classes, while transport services have been largely disrupted in northeastern cities including in Shenyang and Jilin.

Bavi, covering an area the size of France, formed in the Pacific Ocean 13 days ago. Its structure remained largely intact on July 13 even after making landfall in eastern China on July 11, making it the longest-lasting tropical cyclone in the Asia-Pacific region in 2026.

Its longevity is largely due to its unusually well-preserved warm core, Chinese meteorologists say, allowing Bavi to retain much of its moisture as it churns north towards the Korean peninsula.

Intense rainfall is expected when Bavi, currently classified as a tropical storm, slows further and starts to release all the moisture it has been holding. REUTERS