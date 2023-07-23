More than 10 trapped after gym ceiling collapses in north-east China school

The accident occurred at around 4pm on July 23 at No 34 Middle School in Qiqihar, Heilongjiang province. PHOTO: WEIBO
HARBIN - The roof of a gymnasium at a school in Qiqihar, Heilongjiang province, collapsed on Sunday afternoon trapping at least 10 people, Xinhua News reported on Sunday.

The accident occurred at around 4pm at No 34 Middle School in Longsha district.

Emergency personnel have arrived at the scene and are carrying out rescue operations.

So far, five people have been successfully rescued, and the injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is under further investigation.

All efforts will be made to carry out rescue and follow-up work, strengthen accident investigations and prevent similar accidents, according to the city’s publicity department. CHINA DAILY / ASIA NEWS NETWORK

