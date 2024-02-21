More South Korean men become stay-at-home dads

SEOUL - More men are reporting themselves as “economically inactive” - those not working nor seeking work - to provide full-time parenting for their children, data showed on Feb 21.

The number of men who cited child care as a reason for being economically inactive in 2023 stood at around 16,000, posting a 37.4 per cent surge from 12,000 the year before, according to data provided by the state-run Statistics Korea. The figures have been rounded to thousands.

The figure marks an all-time high since related data was first compiled in June 1999. The population of stay-at-home dads has also seen a steady increase, advancing from 6,000 in 2013, to 9,000 in 2019 and reaching 13,000 in 2021.

The nearly three-fold increase seen over a decade is assessed to have stemmed from an expansion of paternity leave policies and an improved perception of males providing child care.

By age group, around 8,400 men, or 53.3 per cent of the total, were in their 40s, followed by 4,600, or 28.8 per cent, who were in their 30s.

On the other hand, the number of females who were economically inactive due to child care needs stood at around 840,000 in 2023, marking a 14.7 per cent drop from 984,000 the previous year. The figures have been on a steady decline, as more women continue to work after giving birth, falling from 1.47 million in 2013 to 1.26 million in 2017.

By age group, 497,000 women, or 59.1 per cent of the total, were in their 30s, followed by 219,000, or 26.1 per cent, in their 40s.

Due to South Korea’s chronically low birth rate, the proportion of the population, both men and women, who are economically inactive due to child care needs, has been on a decline as well. The country’s total fertility rate fell to 0.72 in 2023.

The proportion of economically inactive individuals has fallen from 1.48 million in 2013, to 1.26 million in 2017, to 1 million in 2022.

It is projected that fewer women will be economically inactive for parenting purposes. The female labour force participation rate has increased from 49.8 per cent in 2011, 50.3 per cent in 2013, and 53.5 per cent in 2019, reaching 55.6 percent in 2023, the highest-ever rate.

Meanwhile, Korea has been waging a war against the low fertility rate. This year’s total fertility rate is expected to dip to 0.68, falling below 0.7 for the first time.

On Feb 21, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family introduced a set of measures to tackle the low birth rate.

The ministry said it will strengthen “child care services” for double-income families. The service entails professional caretakers looking after children who are 36 months or younger at their homes.