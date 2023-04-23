More sophisticated censorship at play in aftermath of Beijing hospital fire

BEIJING - When a hospital in a busy Beijing suburb caught fire last Tuesday, news of the fiery blaze appeared online only about eight hours later.

The lapse seemed impossible in the age of smartphones and social media.

But the initial blanket ban – and subsequent deletion of videos related to the fire – illustrates how China has refined its censorship apparatus, experts say.

The Covid-19 pandemic, a deadly fire in a Xinjiang apartment complex in November 2022 and the subsequent protests it triggered have also offered Internet administrators multiple opportunities to fine-tune their information control techniques.

Shortly after news of the Beijing fire broke close to 9pm last Tuesday, searches for the term “Beijing Changfeng hospital fire” were banned on social media platform Weibo, and returned a message that results could not be found “according to relevant laws, regulations and policies”.

When videos of the fire started surfacing on Tuesday, they were taken down within minutes, only to be replaced by new posts – a cat and mouse game between Internet users and censors that went on all night.

Searches on other sites like Baidu and Sohu showed numerous results, but closer inspection revealed that these were all state-linked or state-aligned media reporting in line with the government’s narrative. Comments that the authorities’ information could not be trusted as they had tried to keep the fire under wraps for hours were also deleted.

“The direction of censorship on search platforms, including social media platforms such as Weibo and Douyin, seems to be to, instead of blocking all results for a query, selectively show results from authorised sources so that the presence of censorship is less obvious,” said Mr Jeffrey Knockel, a senior research associate specialising in censorship at The Citizen Lab under the University of Toronto Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

While the fire, which has claimed 29 lives so far, was the biggest news of the day, netizens noted that it never became a trending topic on Weibo.

Beijing has placed the responsibility on tech firms to ensure that only “suitable content” is allowed on their platforms, subjecting them to hefty fines for violations.

Since 2022, websites and social media platforms have been also responsible for reviewing comments before they are published, to make sure there is no offensive content.

At a popular social media and e-commerce platform with hundreds of millions of active monthly users, thousands of moderators review content flagged by the algorithm, said a government relations executive who asked not to be named.

“Sometimes there are instructions in the form of a list of ‘forbidden words’, depending on the climate at the time, but mostly it’s companies having to figure out what is allowed and what isn’t,” she said.

In the case of the recent hospital fire, content from a certain geographical area had possibly been banned from getting uploaded, or certain keywords were blocked until a pre-determined time, the executive added.