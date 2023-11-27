More rail firms in Japan to allow payment of fares by credit cards in 2024

More rail firms in Japan will allow commuters to pay fares using their debit and credit cards in a bid to make travelling easier for foreign tourists.

In November, three major railway companies in Japan’s western region of Kansai – home to the popular cities of Kyoto and Osaka – announced plans to install by 2024 fare gates that allow the use of such payment modes.

Currently, commuters need to buy a paper ticket or an IC card from proprietary systems, like Suica, Pasmo and ICOCA, to take the country’s sprawling network of local and regional trains.

Since August, however, the sale of most Suica and Pasmo cards has been suspended indefinitely due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.

With the contactless payment option, passengers can pay their fares by tapping a credit card, debit card or a smartphone linked to these cards at designated readers.

Kintetsu Railway and Hankyu Railway will start using such fare gates in 2024, while Hanshin Electric Railway will follow suit by the spring of 2025, according to English-language daily The Japan News.

Compatible cards include Visa, JCB and American Express, the three firms said in separate statements on Nov 2. More details about Mastercard will be released at a later date, according to the statements.

The new option will be developed in partnership with payment companies as well as card issuer Sumitomo Mitsui Card and Quadrac, which specialises in transportation payment and authentication platforms.

The rollout is expected to make travelling more convenient ahead of a projected surge in overseas visitors to the Kansai region due to the 2025 World Expo, which will be hosted in Osaka, according to The Japan News and Japan’s public media organisation NHK.

This rollout joins plans by Osaka Monorail to introduce contactless payments by 2024, and that of Osaka Metro by March 2025, The Japan News reported.

The recent announcements come amid a nationwide push to bring railway networks up to speed with transport systems in places such as Europe, the United States and Singapore, where contactless payment with credit and debit cards is widespread.

In August, Nikkei Asia reported that over 70 rail and bus firms, including Kyushu Railway and Tokyu Railways, which operate commuter rail lines in the Tokyo area, plan to introduce the technology.

Tokyo Metro, which operates the capital’s subway lines, plans to trial a contactless fare payment system by March 2025, according to The Asahi Shimbun.

A handful – like Nankai Electric Railway, which connects Kansai Airport and Osaka – have already transited to the new payment mode.