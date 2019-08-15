More people in Hong Kong begin to take a stand as unrest mounts in the territory

HONG KONG - Prominent and influential community leaders and possibly even the silent majority in Hong Kong society are beginning to choose sides as unrest mounts in the divided city.

In the past week, billionaires, businesses and groups within the community have begun to take a stand on the ongoing protests that have worsened over 10 consecutive weekends.

Some political watchers believe the trend will continue as Hong Kong society decides what to do with the fallout.

Associate Professor Dixon Sing of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) said the Hong Kong government has mobilised the business community to support its relatively hardline policy.

But he noted the differences in tone among those who had spoken out against the protests, pointing out that some were more strident than others.

This, said Prof Sing, depended on "what extent they're subject to more direct threats from Beijing" and the "extent (to which) they need to take care of the sentiments of the general public."

Assistant professor Edmund Cheng of Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) believes pressure is mounting on big Hong Kong corporations to make statements "in line with the authorities".

"The aim (of these statements) seems to be to strengthen elites' cohesion, to support the Hong Kong government and to influence news report as most media in Hong Kong are owned by tycoons," said Dr Cheng.

This, as businesses can face boycotts from China as evident in the case of Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific, which has come under fire for its staff links to the protests.

The city's billionaires have also started to weigh in on the unrest which escalated in early June with mass protests against a controversial extradition Bill.

The government has suspended indefinitely the legislation but this has not placated the protesters who have put forward five key demands, including the full withdrawal of the bill, an independent probe into allegations of police brutality and for more democracy in the territory.

In Monday's (Aug 12) edition of the Hong Kong Economic Journal, Peter Woo, the largest shareholder and former chairman of developer Wheelock & Co, said: "Going against the extradition bill was the 'big tree' of this movement. This one and only big appeal has already been accepted by the government, so this tree has fallen."

He added that some individuals were using the issue to "purposely stir up trouble".

On Tuesday (Aug 13), the Kwok family owned Sun Hung Kai Properties and Lan Kwai Fong Group also condemned the violence, with the head of the latter, Allan Zeman, saying the radical anti-government protesters' "zero-sum game" was doomed to fail.

The same day, Cathay Pacific's biggest shareholder, Swire Pacific Ltd which is controlled by the Swire family, stressed the need to uphold the rule of law.

On Wednesday, the airline confirmed that it sacked two pilots linked to the ongoing protests, with one of them accused of rioting.

Prof Sing saw the move as the airline's way of distancing itself from the protests and to cushion itself from retribution from Beijing.

But all indications are that the divisions in the territory are unlikely to be resolved soon.

On Thursday (Aug 15), some 350 civil servants on Thursday (Aug 15) issued a second open letter to embattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam, in which they hinted at a further strike.

The anonymous letter, which showed staff cards sans names, slammed Mrs Lam for saying last Friday (Aug 9) that some protesters had no stake in society, blasted the police for using excessive force and warned of a further strike if the government did not back down.

In late July, some 230 civil servants from more than 40 bureaus and departments issued an open letter to Mrs Lam, warning of industrial action if the government continued to ignore the demands of anti-extradition bill protesters.

That said, sentiment on the ground now appears to be turning in favour of the government.

Housing agent David Lee, 44, told The Straits Times that the clashes in recent weeks "are more and more unnecessary", adding that while he understands why the protesters are angry with the government, "getting violent or detaining someone (at the airport) is too much".

Local optician Polly Siu, 35, said she was initially "indifferent" to the protesters since it did not affect her business.

She said the demonstrators would have to go back to being peaceful or lose support from Hong Kongers. "It's become very bad for us, forcing us to close because of the tear gas and also no customers would come once they decide to clash with the police. There is another planned march this weekend from Victoria Park, and that would be a very big problem for all the businesses here," Ms Siu told The Straits Times.

Similarly, managing director of DPA Microphones' office in Hong Kong Thomas Frederiksen, 58, at first had a lot of sympathy for the protesters.

"As a foreigner, it seems to me this has become about not being part of China, which is nonsense and completely irrelevant as, geographically and historically, this is China. And it seems to me some kind of limit was breached this week when they jumped on an innocent person and beat him up. They accuse the police of being too violent but when you do something like that and you throw petrol bombs, then you lose people's support for your movement," he said.

Several newspapers in Hong Kong had an advertisement splashed on their covers on Thursday (Aug 15) calling for peace and voicing support for the police clampdown on the protests . It was signed off by a group of "native Hong Kong residents."