More labour pains for South Korea as subway workers go on strike

SEOUL – Workers at South Korea’s major subway operator went on strike for the first time since 2016, further straining a nation roiled by disruptions from a walkout by truckers.

Unionised staff at state-run Seoul Metro, which operates subways in the South Korean capital, stopped work on Wednesday morning, according to the Seoul Transit Corporation Labor Union.

They are demanding the government withdraw plans to shrink the workforce and instead hire more staff to improve safety.

The walkout comes as South Korea faces supply-chain turmoil caused by strikes by truck drivers. It adds to pressure on President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is trying to keep the economy on track amid surging living costs and slowing exports.

The Seoul metropolitan government said subways will operate normally during rush hours, but about one in four services will be dropped during the day.

Typically, strikes by public transport workers cause limited disruptions because a minimum workforce is guaranteed by law to provide what is considered an essential service.

Separately, unionised workers from Korea Railroad plan a nationwide walkout on Dec 2, demanding a larger workforce, better pay and measures to improve employees’ safety.

Strikes at state transport firms come as Mr Yoon’s administration pursues a major restructuring of public companies to lift efficiency.

“We are struggling with a chronic and structural labour shortage, and the government’s restructuring policies are set to further downsize our workforce,” Mr Kim Seonuk, a policy secretary at the Korean Railway Workers’ Union, said in an interview. “We have no choice but to go on a strike to negotiate with the government.” BLOOMBERG