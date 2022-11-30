More labour pains for South Korea as subway workers go on strike

Commuters queueing for the Seoul Metro. Workers on the railway began a strike on Nov 30, 2022. ST PHOTO: CHANG MAY CHOON
Updated
14 sec ago
Published
19 min ago

SEOUL – Workers at South Korea’s major subway operator went on strike for the first time since 2016, further straining a nation roiled by disruptions from a walkout by truckers.

Unionised staff at state-run Seoul Metro, which operates subways in the South Korean capital, stopped work on Wednesday morning, according to the Seoul Transit Corporation Labor Union.

They are demanding the government withdraw plans to shrink the workforce and instead hire more staff to improve safety.

The walkout comes as South Korea faces supply-chain turmoil caused by strikes by truck drivers. It adds to pressure on President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is trying to keep the economy on track amid surging living costs and slowing exports.

The Seoul metropolitan government said subways will operate normally during rush hours, but about one in four services will be dropped during the day.

Typically, strikes by public transport workers cause limited disruptions because a minimum workforce is guaranteed by law to provide what is considered an essential service.

Separately, unionised workers from Korea Railroad plan a nationwide walkout on Dec 2, demanding a larger workforce, better pay and measures to improve employees’ safety.

Strikes at state transport firms come as Mr Yoon’s administration pursues a major restructuring of public companies to lift efficiency.

“We are struggling with a chronic and structural labour shortage, and the government’s restructuring policies are set to further downsize our workforce,” Mr Kim Seonuk, a policy secretary at the Korean Railway Workers’ Union, said in an interview. “We have no choice but to go on a strike to negotiate with the government.” BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
South Korea’s striking truckers say no deal reached in govt talks
South Korea’s transport ministry to meet with striking truckers’ union on Monday

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top