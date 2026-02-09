More Chinese firms at Singapore Airshow, in push for wider reach in foreign skies

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A display featuring the J-10C combat aircraft by the People's Liberation Army Air Force aerobatics team during a media preview of the Singapore Airshow on Feb 1.

SINGAPORE – Along the road leading to the Singapore Airshow 2026 in Changi were three large billboards showing off passenger planes in a blue and green livery.

“A reliable new choice,” said one of the taglines on the billboards. “New partner, shared future,” said another.

The advertisements were for Chinese state-owned planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China ( COMAC ), which said in a statement on the first day of the biennial trade show that it was setting its sights on the South-east Asian aviation market.

The company was among a host of aviation and aerospace companies from China that returned to Singapore in greater force after finding some success here two years ago.

More than 1,100 companies from around the world, including industry giants such as Airbus and Boeing, took part in the 10th edition of the Singapore Airshow that ran from Feb 3 to 8. A record 65,000 trade visitors attended the first four days, ahead of the two public days.

In the sky, the People’s Liberation Army Air Force aerobatics team turned heads, with J-10C fighters making their first appearance at the show after gaining prominence for allegedly shooting down French-made Rafales in the Pakistan-India conflict in 2025.

Inside the sprawling 40,000 sq m exhibition hall, COMAC’s booth claimed a prime spot.

Next to it was state-owned aerospace and defence conglomerate Aviation Industry Corporation of China ( AVIC ), which had on display an imposing scale model of its J-35A stealth jet – a lower-cost rival to the F-35 fighter jet from the US’ Lockheed Martin.

More than 60 Chinese companies participated in the 2026 edition of the air show, up from about 40 two years ago.

A number of returning Chinese exhibitors also expanded their physical presence with larger booths, indicating their greater emphasis on the trade show, the biggest of its kind in Asia, said Mr Ben Li from Acevision (Beijing) Exhibition.

Mr Li, whose company helps to organise the participation of Chinese firms at aerospace and defence shows globally, pointed to United Aircraft Group as one example.

The Chinese drone manufacturer, which aims to go public as early as 2027, doubled its floor space from 48 sq m to 95 sq m, and shifted to a more central location within the exhibition hall. Other firms that had also gone bigger included aviation services provider Haite Group.

The Singapore Airshow has also become a prime venue for Chinese aviation and defence firms to showcase their latest wares to international customers.

COMAC’s C919 aircraft, for instance, made its international debut at the show two years ago.

The Chinese jetmaker returned in 2026 with yet another public debut – a medical variant of its smaller C909 regional jet.

A mural showing the COMAC C919 passenger plane at COMAC’s exhibition booth at the Singapore Airshow, on Feb 3. PHOTO: EPA

Other companies have followed COMAC’s lead.

At the 2026 show, United Aircraft showcased its new T1400 Boying unmanned Chinook-style helicopter, which only just completed its first test flight in October 2025. It was the aircraft’s first overseas appearance.

United Aircraft vice-president Meng Yuehua told The Straits Times that Singapore is an ideal launchpad for Chinese firms to venture abroad.

She cited the Republic’s friendly ties with China and its location in South-east Asia – a pivotal market for the company, which aims to grow its international sales from less than 10 per cent of total revenue, to 30 per cent or more in the next two to three years.

Ms Meng also sees value in the unique mix of attendees at the air show. “Customers like those from the US, Japan and Taiwan – we didn’t have them before (coming to Singapore ),” she said.

It is a similar story for another Chinese unmanned aircraft-maker, Aerospace Times Feipeng Technology, which received visitors from South-east Asia, the Middle East, Africa and South America at the show.

Mr Harry Kang, president of Feipeng’s international business, told ST that coming to Singapore in 2024 had helped the company secure international orders in Thailand, Oman and the United Arab Emirates .

Feipeng’s deputy general manager Wei Yachuan said the company wants to achieve more large-scale overseas exports , with an estimate to ink at least 60 million yuan (S$11 million) in new international contracts in 2026.

“It’s possible that a large portion of Feipeng’s future revenue will come from overseas,” he added.

Asia-Pacific is the world’s fastest-growing region for air travel, with passenger traffic growth of 7.3 per cent projected for 2026, according to the International Air Transport Association , the trade grouping for the world’s airlines.

Chinese companies involved in the aviation and aerospace supply chain have also identified Singapore as a proving ground for expansion into South-east Asia – where the market for aircraft maintenance and repair is expected to reach US$8 billion (S$10 billion) in 2031, according to research by Mordor Intelligence, a market research firm.

Mr Zhang Tianchuang, chairman and general manager of Beijing Bei Mo Gao Ke Friction Material, which sells a range of aviation parts from aircraft landing gears to brake discs, told ST that he aims to set up a manufacturing business in South-east Asia in the next two years, with Singapore a likely location, given its status as an international trading and aviation hub.

“Chinese companies that have gone overseas have generally seen an increase in their orders, so this may be an inevitable step for a large enterprise’s growth and development,” he added.

COMAC’s growing presence in the region could also be a boon for parts and materials suppliers, said Mr Wang Xingyun, technical support director at Xinjiang Xiangrun New Material Technology, which deals in titanium, a critical material used in modern aircraft and plane engines.

However, despite broad optimism among the Chinese contingent at the air show, geopolitics and regulatory hurdles are among the headwinds that could hamper their overseas push.

Pointing to the US ban on new foreign drone models in December 2025, United Aircraft’s Ms Meng said: “We have just entered the international arena, so we have not faced any sanctions yet. But it is hard to say what will happen in the future if our scale increases and we infringe on others’ interests.”

Feipeng, however, shrugged off suggestions that it could be impacted by export and import controls by China and other countries , noting that its aircraft are purely for civilian uses such as telecommunications and logistics.

Mr Wei said: “As long as it doesn’t involve anything military, it won’t be subject to sanctions like those from the US. It’s commercial trade and there are formal procedures to follow.”

Many in the aviation sector also remain sceptical of Chinese aerospace products, said Mr Shukor Yusof , founder of aviation consultancy Endau Analytics. “China still lags the US and Europe in cutting-edge technology in the aviation sector,” he added.

On the defence side , while there was high interest in AVIC’s aircraft model displays at its booth, the company notably cut back on its showcase of actual war machines.

None were on static display at the 2026 show, compared with 2024’s event, when visitors had a close look at China’s Wing Loong long-range drone and Z-10 attack helicopter.

S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies research fellow Yang Zi said China’s scaling back of its defence presence in 2026 is perplexing since the air show provides a good opportunity to flaunt its military goods , though he noted that China still managed to show off some of its advanced jets.

“The Singapore Airshow has an important role in exhibiting Chinese-made products to regional powers and the world, in addition to helping Chinese companies establish new networks,” said Dr Yang, who studies China’s domestic politics and military affairs .

“I believe as US influence becomes uncertain and China’s clout expands, China will continue to use the air show as a platform to promote its products to buyers and partners.”