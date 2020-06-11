Moon's hands tied amid North's pressure over inter-Korean ties

SEOUL • Both North Korea and left-leaning supporters of South Korean President Moon Jae-in want him to restore economic ties broken by security tensions. But pleasing them would mean angering US President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, North Korea said it was closing down communication links set up two years ago between Mr Moon and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, jeopardising Mr Moon's 2017 campaign promise to move the heavily armed rivals towards a permanent peace.

It is bad timing for Mr Moon: His ruling bloc secured a historic supermajority in National Assembly elections in April, boosting calls within his Democratic Party to mend ties with North Korea.

The problem for Mr Moon is that he does not have much to offer North Korea without prompting a blowup from the Trump administration, which has repeatedly rejected South Korea's calls for sanctions relief.

The United States has refused to relax United Nations penalties and other measures against the regime without greater commitments on arms reduction from Mr Kim.

Mr Woo Won-shik, a senior lawmaker and a former Democratic Party floor leader, said on Tuesday that there was an "urgent need" to revive inter-Korean cooperation, arguing that failure to act now could further isolate North Korea and bring about a return to the brinkmanship of three years ago.

Mr Kim said earlier this year that he would soon debut a "new strategic weapon" - part of a bid to pressure Mr Trump, who faces an election in November, back to the negotiating table.

"There are many inter-Korean projects that can proceed without breaching the existing UN sanctions regime," Mr Woo said.

The latest dust-up - triggered by South Korean activists who sent anti-Pyongyang messages in balloons across the border - comes ahead of the 20th anniversary of the first meeting between top leaders of the divided Koreas. The summit beginning on June 13, 2000, was the biggest moment of then President Kim Dae-jung's reconciliation effort that led to stepped-up trade and joint projects.

Smaller measures that might allow only a trickle of foreign currency back into cash-starved North Korea also risk disappointing Mr Kim's and Mr Moon's allies, who see their current strength in Parliament as their best chance to secure lasting change.

North Korea's relations with Mr Moon have not been the same since Mr Trump walked out of a summit with Mr Kim in February last year in Hanoi. The North Korean leader was pushing a plan backed by Seoul to give up his antiquated Yongbyon nuclear facility in exchange for sanctions relief - an offer that came nowhere near the Trump administration's demand for the "final, fully verified denuclearisation of North Korea".

Ms Rachel Minyoung Lee, a former analyst for the US government specialising in North Korea, said: "Mr Kim Jong Un feels South Korea has misled him into believing that Yongbyon facilities were going to be enough for a deal with Mr Trump in Hanoi."

Mr Kim may follow up with his move to cut communications links with more missile tests, but make sure to avoid the wrath of Mr Trump. "Provocations like missile launches will follow, but nothing as serious as an ICBM test," said Mr Cho Han-bum, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification.

Members of the Moon administration have hinted that Seoul could act unilaterally to resuscitate inter-Korea cooperation, but that would come with the enormous risk of cleaving Seoul from its alliance with Washington, said Ms Soo Kim, a Rand Corp policy analyst who specialises in Korean Peninsula issues.

"President Moon can promise the North Koreans the earth, but realistically, he remains constrained in the way of practical measures South Korea can take - if Seoul were to be conscious of and concerned about its relations with the US," she said.

South Korean proposals blocked by the Trump administration included resuming operations at a joint factory park in the North Korean border city of Kaesong and a separate resort at North Korea's Mount Kumgang.

Mr Kim believes he does not have much to lose by increasing pressure on Mr Moon, according to Ms Duyeon Kim, a senior adviser for North-east Asia and Nuclear Policy at the International Crisis Group. "North Korea is raising the ante, trying to further punish, scare and force Seoul to work harder to meet Pyongyang's demands," Ms Kim said.

"Kim Jong Un feels he bent over backwards for Mr Moon, but believes Seoul has not reciprocated, has betrayed North Korea and the Korean race, and has no influence over Washington to deliver on its promises," she added.

