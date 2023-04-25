Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing

TOKYO - A Japanese space start-up will attempt on Tuesday to become the first private company to put a lander on the Moon.

If all goes according to plan, ispace’s Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander will start its descent towards the lunar surface at around 1540 GMT (11.40pm Singapore time).

It will slow its orbit some 100km above the Moon, then adjust its speed and altitude to make a “soft landing” around an hour later.

Success is far from guaranteed. In April 2019, Israeli organisation SpaceIL watched their lander crash into the Moon’s surface.

ispace has announced three alternative landing sites and could shift the lunar descent date to April 26, May 1 or May 3, depending on the conditions.

“What we have accomplished so far is already a great achievement, and we are already applying lessons learnt from this flight to our future missions,” said the ispace founder and chief executive, Mr Takeshi Hakamada, earlier in April.

“The stage is set. I am looking forward to witnessing this historic day, marking the beginning of a new era of commercial lunar missions.”

The lander, standing just over 2m tall and weighing 340kg, has been in lunar orbit since March.

It was launched from Earth in December on one of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets after several delays.

So far only the United States, Russia and China have managed to put a robot on the lunar surface, all through government-sponsored programmes.

However, Japan and the US announced in 2022 that they would cooperate on a plan to put a Japanese astronaut on the Moon by the end of the decade.

The lander is carrying several lunar rovers, including a miniature Japanese model of just 8cm that was jointly developed by Japan’s space agency with toy manufacturer Takara Tomy.

The mission is also being closely watched by the United Arab Emirates, whose Rashid rover is aboard the lander as part of the nation’s expanding space programme.