Modi-Biden talks arrive at substantive outcomes, says India

TOKYO • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden reached "substantive outcomes" yesterday in talks to strengthen their trade and defence ties, India said, though Mr Modi refrained from condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The leaders are in Tokyo for a meeting of the Quad group of countries - the United States, India, Japan and Australia.

Of the four, only India has not condemned Russia's invasion despite pressure from the United States for it to do so.

"Discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, technology, defence, P2P ties between the two countries," Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter, referring to people-to-people ties.

"Concluded with substantive outcomes adding depth and momentum to the bilateral partnership."

The White House said in a statement that Mr Biden, in the meeting with Mr Modi, had condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but there was no mention of Mr Modi doing so.

Mr Modi had agreed on humanitarian help for Ukraine, it said.

"The leaders committed to continue providing humanitarian assistance, and discussed how to cooperate to manage disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine, in particular the rise in energy and food prices, to protect their respective citizens and the world," the White House said.

India has developed close ties with Washington in recent years and is a vital part of the Quad grouping aimed at pushing back against China. But it has a longstanding relationship with Moscow, which remains a major supplier of its defence equipment and oil supplies.

India abstained in United Nations Security Council votes over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though it did raise concerns about some killings of civilians in Ukraine.

One key question for Washington going into the Quad meeting was how to wean India off Russian-supplied military equipment and whether to provide defence aid and other support to India to accelerate that transition.

Russia has been India's biggest arms supplier for decades, and India is wary of seeing Russia pushed closer to China, with which India has serious border disagreements.

"The President is very aware that countries have their own histories, they have their own interests, they have their own outlooks, and the idea is to build on commonalities," said a US official who briefed reporters and declined to be named.

India has also joined a US-led trade partnership that Mr Biden launched this week, called the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity. Separately, the White House said India would be joining the US-backed Combined Military Forces-Bahrain as an associate member.

The maritime partnership has 34 members from around the world, but does not include China.

The US is also considering investment support of US$4 billion (S$5.5 billion) for India, on top of billions of dollars extended earlier, New Delhi said on Monday after the two sides signed an agreement for Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing, healthcare, renewable energy, financial inclusion and infrastructure.

