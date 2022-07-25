'Missile alert': Taiwan holds air-raid exercise amid China tension

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - Roads emptied and people were ordered to stay indoors in parts of Taiwan, including its capital Taipei, on Monday (July 25) for an air-raid exercise as the island steps up preparations in the event of a Chinese attack.

Sirens sounded at 1.30pm for the mandatory street evacuation drills, which effectively shut towns and cities across northern Taiwan for 30 minutes.

A "missile alert", asking people to evacuate to safety immediately, was sent via text message.

"It is necessary to make preparations in the event of a war," Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je said in a speech after overseeing drills for the exercise named Wan An, which means everlasting peace.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has renewed debate in Taiwan about how best to react in the event of an attack amid stepped up Chinese military manoeuvres around the island.

"Chinese military planes have frequently harassed Taiwan in recent years and there's even the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February, these incidents remind us that we need to be vigilant in peace time," Mr Ko said.

In Taipei, police directed vehicles to move to the side of the road and passersby were told to seek shelter.

Shops and restaurants pulled down their shutters and turned off lights to avoid becoming a target in the event of a night-time attack. Firefighters practised putting out a fire triggered by a missile attack.

Sirens sounded 30 minutes later to give the all-clear.

Concern about China's intentions towards Taiwan has added to tension with the United States, which, while it does not recognise the island as a separate country, is bound by US law to provide it with the means to defend itself.

China has issued stark private warnings to the Biden administration that suggested the possibility of a military response to a possible trip to Taiwan in August by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.