In 2015, eight-year-old Fan Xiaoqin, whose family in China's Jiangxi province is living close to the poverty line, shot to fame after he was discovered as a lookalike of Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

Amid the media frenzy, he found himself stuck with an agent who took him to Shijiazhuang city in north-east China, where he spent the next five years appearing in advertisements and short online videos.